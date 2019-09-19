Featuring senior athletes at Sleepy Eye Public and St. Mary's High School each week.

ETHAN FISCHER

Sports/Activities: Football, Baseball, and FFA

Who is your role model and why?

My parents.

What will you miss most about high school?

Being around friends everyday and sports.

Favorite meal?

Pizza.

What is your favorite part of being on a team?

The friendships I have made over the years.

Future Plans?

Post-secondary education.

MADESON ROBERTS

Sports/Activities: Volleyball and Softball

Who is your role model and why?

My mom. She’s a great example of what ‘good mom’ looks like. She is always there for me whenever I need her.”

What will you miss most about high school?

I’m going to miss being with my friends and playing with my teammates.

Favorite meal?

Pasta.

What is your favorite part of being on a team?

Working together and learning leadership skills.

Favorite piece of advice anybody has given you?

“If you always do your best, that’s enough.”

Future Plans?

Attending college for radiology.