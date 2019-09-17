A local team of men recently captured the USA slow pitch men’s northern national championship held in Topeka, Kansas.

The group – Arnie’s Sewer& Septic – was one of 25 teams from seven different states competing in the event.

After winning the state event in Willmar in early August, the team travelled to Kansas over Labor Day weekend and opened with two straight wins (10-7 and 6-5) and then took their third game 14-8 to secure a top three finish.

They would lose game four 4-0, but in game five rallied with 12 runs in the final two innings to win 13-8 and then took down the team that beat them in two straight games – both close – 17-13 and 9-7 to claim the title,

Strong pitching from Eric Schnobrich in the final three games was key, and Brandon Flock was named the MVP of the tournament.

- Submitted photo