Read up on some interesting Sleepy Eye sports history!

50 Years Ago, 1969

•St. Mary’s football defeated Madelia 20-13. The Knights scored two touchdowns within a 5:30 period. The Knights outgained Madelia on the ground with 274 yards rushing to 18.

40 Years Ago, 1979

•A local group offered to put up and pay for a complete lighting system at Sleepy Eye Public’s football field. The lights tab was $17,000 at the time.

•Bill and Kris Eckstein won the Adam and Eve Golf Tournament held at Sleepy Eye Golf Course. The couple shot an 86 with a handicap of 28.5 and finished with a 57.5 for the day.

30 Years Ago, 1989

•The Sleepy Eye Indians hosted Slayton on Parents Night during a rain heavy contest that saw the Indians win 27-0. The Indians outgained Slayton in the yardage department 322-133.

•The Indians volleyball team defeated the Thunderbirds of GFW 3-1. Vicky Mickelson led the Indians with 15 points scored.

20 Years Ago, 1999

•Nicole Steffl led the Knights with 16 ace spikes in a Knights 3-2 match victory over the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds.

•The Indians football team defeated McLeod West in a high scoring matchup 43-28. Jim Eckstein was 6-for-8 with 261 yards passing and four touchdowns in the victory..

10 Years Ago, 2009

•St. Mary’s volleyball defeated the Indians 3-2 in the crosstown matchup. Nevada Helget led the Knights with 26 set assists. Carissa Hillmer led the Indians with 24.

•The River Valley Wildcats season opened with a 7-0 sweep over Worthington.

5 Years Ago, 2014

•The St. Mary’s football team hosted a scoreboard dedication on honor of the late Payton Adams in their home-season opener against MVL. St. Mary’s dominated MVL 27-8.