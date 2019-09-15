Motorists are advised to drive with caution on Highway 68 between Sleepy Eye and Morgan, as crews will be repairing 10 culverts beginning Sept. 16, weather permitting.

Motorists in the area of the culverts can expect a short shoulder closure.

Those who are driving in that area should slow down, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

Crews will be lining the culverts to extend their life.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

For more information, visit www.dot.state.mn.us.