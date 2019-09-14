Runners and walkers hit the trail—the Sleepy Eye Lake trail, that is—at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, for the 14th annual SEMC 5K Run/Walk for Health.

A crowd of runners and walkers hit the trail—the Sleepy Eye Lake trail, that is—at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, for the 14th annual SEMC 5K Run/Walk for Health. Proceeds of the event will benefit the wellness programs at Sleepy Eye Public School and St. Mary’s Catholic School. Many local businesses supported the event through t-shirt sponsorship. Top finishers for female runners were: Geri Pelzel, first place, 22:17; Lisa Hagan, second place, 22:20; and Stacy Tauer, third place, 24:27. Top finishers for males runners were: Joe Haala, first place, 21:36; Keith Olson, second place, 22:22; and Mike Petersen, third place, 22:24.