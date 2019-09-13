The Odin Community Club’s latest fundraising effort took place on Odin’s Main St. and 1st Ave. on Saturday. Despite the rain, nearly 100 people attended.

The block party included kids games such as ring toss, a sand pile for children to dig and find small prizes, and balloon dart. Kids registered for a fun run with obstacles trailing all around the park. There was also a weaving booth by Sandi Benge and a Lucky Box booth sponsored by Blethen Berens Law Office of New Ulm.

The adults socialized at the beer garden in front of the city hall building, and the yard across Odin State Bank flooded with bean bag tournament participants. The street dance featured music by the Canyon Cowboys with a 50/50 raffle announced on stage and plenty more.

A pork loin sandwich meal was served at the city hall building along with Hall’s Homemade Ice Cream. Other food and beverages at the block party and street dance were served by Noi’s Asian Delights and SOZY Crusaders Popcorn Stand.

The block party and street dance proceedings benefit adding a park shelter to Odin’s city park and a recreation center in the community building; a goal of $250,000.

In a letter to surrounding business owners, the committee said the shelter will provide a place for the community and surrounding community members to enjoy the park with family and friends. The recreation center will also include basic fitness equipment and provide a space for family events and gathering. This latest effort comes after the committee’s last major fundraiser and extension to the city park back in 2014.

When Sheyenne Dougherty, member of the Odin Community Club, first moved to Odin, she stated her and her husband were the only ones with kids. Then her friends and family started moving to town.

“We have a lot of children. We all decided to [extend the park],” said Dougherty. “After my brother-in-law [Brandon Dougherty] running for mayor, a lot of us are trying to get our foot in the door, trying to get younger people in on the committee and to have a word.”

Helpers on Saturday included Benham Dougherty, Kim Dougherty, Odin Mayor Brandon Dougherty, Miss Griebel, Jason Paplow, Laura Lynn Paplow, Mitch Reierson and Jason Bolte.