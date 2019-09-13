The Indians look to avoid their struggles and get on the scoreboard and sneak a victory away from the Adrian Dragons Friday night.

While the Indians dealt with injuries in their season opener, the Indians got starting quarterback Kegan Heiderscheidt back Friday night, Sept. 6 in Wabasso. While Heiderscheidt returned, the Indians were still down a few starters as they were no match for the size Wabasso showcased Friday night. The Rabbits dominated the line of scrimmage early and often and held the Indians scoreless after the Indians defeated the Rabbits last season. It is the second straight week the Indians have been held scoreless.

Wabasso got the scoring started midway through the first quarter as quarterback Carter Benz ran one in from four yards out to take a 6-0 lead with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter. The Indians responding drive was cut short at midfield as the Indians were stuffed on a run up the middle, turning the ball over on downs.

The Indians defense stepped up in a big way, forcing a three-and-out and began their next drive at their own ten-yard line. An interception gave the drive an abrubt end and then Lance Wagner of the Rabbits scored from the one-yard line and Wabasso then led 12-0 with just over a minute and a half left in the first quarter.

The Indians then went three-and-out but caught a break when Wabasso muffed a punt. Despite great field position to begin the drive, the Indians failed to muster anything offensively. On Wabasso’s next drive, a Matthew Sellner interception interception halted a Rabbits drive at the Indians 35-yard line.

With 4:22 left in the first half, Benz found wide receiver Will Carlson from 40 yards out to extend the Rabbits lead to 18-0. Benz ran one more touchdown in before the end of the half and at halftime the Indians were trailing 25-0.

In the second half, the Indians defense played pretty well, holding Wabasso scoreless in the third quarter before Wabasso padded on two more touchdowns before the final, finishing the game with a 39-0 defeat of the Indians.

Overall, the Indians head coach Cory Haala was proud of his defense’s play in the second half, but hopes his offense finds better ways to put his defense in better positions early in the game. The Indians fall to 0-2 on the season and return to their home confines as they host the Adrian Dragons Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at Sleepy Eye High School.