Highways 4 and 14 bridges set for maintenance work soon

Motorists are advised to expect stop and go situations at the Highway 4 bridge south of Sleepy Eye, and the Highway 14 bridge at Cobden, as early as Thursday, Sept. 12, weather permitting, as crews complete maintenance work on the bridges.

Highway 4 and Highway 14 traffic will encounter temporary stop lights at the two bridges during the week. Motorists should slow down, be prepared to stop, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

The bridge decks are being resurfaced with a seal coat as a preventative maintenance measure that provides a protective layer, reducing deterioration due to traffic and salt used for winter snow and ice removal. Drivers are urged to slow down and be alert for loose gravel and spraying in these areas.

The sealcoating is expected to be completed by the end of two weeks. Then, crews will return a couple of weeks later to paint final striping.

Culverts on Highway 68 to be repaired

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on Highway 68 between Sleepy Eye and Morgan as crews will be repairing 10 culverts beginning Monday, Sept. 16, weather permitting.

Motorists in the area of the culverts can expect a short shoulder closure. Motorists should slow down, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

Crews will be lining the culverts to extend the life of the culvert. The work is expected to be completed by the end of that week.