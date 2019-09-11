Racing out to a 25-0 halftime lead, Wabasso cruised to a 39-0 shutout of visiting Sleepy Eye Friday night in a Southwest (East) District match-up.

The Rabbits (2-0) stayed unbeaten with the win, averaging 42 points per game heading into a week three showdown at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

After defeating MACCRAY in week one with big plays, the Rabbits took down the Indians with several short touchdown runs. Carter Benz scored on touchdown runs of one and four yards in the first half, Nick Marotzke scampered 11 yards for a score, Lance Wagner added a one-yard touchdown run and Wyatt Soupir added an eight-yard touchdown run.

Benz would hook up with Will Carlson on a 40-yard touchdown strike for the one long touchdown of the game.

The Rabbits dominated statistically, racking up 404 yards of offense compared to just 25 for the Indians.

Benz finished 13-of-19 passing for 182 yards and a score and also added 15 yards on the ground and two scores.

Marotzke had 15 carries for 92 yards and a score and two receptions for 31 yards. Carlson had five catches for 72 yards and a score. Colby Wall added five catches for 66 yards and Jayden Goblish had one catch for 13 yards and three carries for 17 yards.

Wagner added 10 carries for 62 yards and a score, and Soupir had seven rushes for 30 yards and a score.

Defensively, Marotzke had six tackles (two solo), Wall added six tackles (two solo) and Benz, Wagner and Hunter Taylor all had four tackles. Ty Altermatt added four tackles and a tackle-for-loss, Zach Thooft had 1 1/2 tackles-for-loss and Tyler Bliss added four tackles and 1 1/2 tackles-for-loss. Brady Jenniges had a sack.

Wabasso 39

Sleepy Eye 0

- Photo by Jodi Brand