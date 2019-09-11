The Southwest Minnesota State University spring session of GOLD College will kick off Sept. 18 at 2:15 p.m. in Charter Hall 201 on campus in Marshall.

The entertainment for the kickoff event will be provided by the SMSU theatre program. In celebration of Constitution Day Sept. 17, the theatre program will present songs and scenes celebrating the Constitution, citizenship and American history.

Registration will be from 2:15-3 p.m. Gold College participants will have the opportunity to pick up class schedules and parking permits while enjoying refreshments.

The kickoff program will begin at 3 p.m. with an overview of the GOLD College spring session, followed by the theatre performance and an opportunity to meet the study group leaders.

GOLD is an acronym for growth, opportunity, learning, development. Gold College offers non-credit classes with a variety of topics, such as: art, history, computers, current events, music, writing, health, physical well-being and more.

Each class is held one day per week for two hours. There are no tests or grades, and it is for people of all educational levels. Study groups are planned for six weeks, from Sept. 23 through Oct. 31.

Contact the GOLD College office for registration material and more information at GoldCollege@smsu.edu, or call (507) 537-7164.

