This Sleepy Eye FFA chapter recognized a select group of distinguished members who donated much of their time to FFA throughout the summer. These 31 members were named the 2019 Sleepy Eye FFA Summer All-Stars.

In order for these students to become a summer all-star, each student had to attend or participate in seven FFA events or activities over the summer months. Summer FFA activities included: Farm Safety events, where the members taught children safety skills at Corn Days, Party in the Park, and Farm Fest; Corn Days Parade; and the FFA Kiddy Barn at the Brown County Fair. FFA members had many other experiences as well, to contribute to their recognition. Other summer events included showing livestock at the county and state level, attending camps at which they learned many valuable life and leadership skills, and going on the Summer Ag Tours.

It is because of the chapter’s dedicated members that all these Sleepy Eye FFA summer events are able to happen.