Fifteen fairground improvement projects in 11 states are finalists in Grinnell Mutual’s 2019 Fairground Facelift initiative. Grinnell Mutual will distribute a total of $7,000 to five winners to help their local fairgrounds bring their improvement projects to life.

The winners will be chosen by the public, who will vote for their favorite project on Facebook.

Among the fairground facelift finalists is the Renville County fair in Bird Island. The plan would be to use the grant funds for a “Pond Revival” to clean the pond and install a new liner.

“Fairground Facelift grants are another way Grinnell Mutual supports the towns where our customers live, work and play,” said Barb Baker, director of advertising and community relations. "County fairgrounds celebrate family, friendship and relationships — the things that matter. That’s why we want to be part of sustaining them for future generations.”

The public is encouraged to support their favorite fairground improvement project by voting on Grinnell Mutual’s Facebook page. Click the ‘Vote’ button on the photo of the fairground project you want to vote for.

People can vote once per day, per project.

The project receiving the highest number of votes will receive a $3,000 grant. The next four places - second, third, fourth and fifth – will each receive a $1,000 grant.

Voting ends Sept. 12 at 11:59 a.m.