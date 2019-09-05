Scoring three second quarter touchdowns the Wabasso Rabbits kicked off the 2019 season in style with a 45-8 rout of visiting MACCRAY Aug. 30 at Manderscheid Field.

The Rabbits (1-0) outgained the Wolverines (0-1) 355-126, showing nice balance with 187 yards on the ground and another 168 through the air.

A 27-yard scamper from Nick Marotzke put the Rabbits on the board first. A two-point conversion run from Will Carlson would make it 8-0 just two minutes into the game.

MACCRAY would answer back to start the second quarter, as Isaac Strommer hit Rhys Schwitters on a 24-yard touchdown strike that, coupled with a successful two-point conversion, tied the score at eight.

That’s when the Rabbits went to work, however, scoring 22 unanswered points to go into the half leading 30-8.

Carter Benz hooked up with Hunter Taylor on a 51-yard touchdown completion. Marotzke busted loose for a 34-yard touchdown run, and Lance Wagner hauled in a 34-yard touchdown strike from Benz.

The Rabbits would add to their lead in the third when Benz completed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Carlson. Wagner would then cap off the scoring midway through the fourth as he barreled in from eight yards out.

The Rabbits had an impressive 8.7 yards per play, while allowing just 2.7.

Benz would finish 6-of-16 passing for 168 yards and three scores.

Nick Marotzke had eight carries for 88 yards and two scores, Wagner added eight carries for 47 yards and two scores, Taylor had four carries for 24 yards, Matthew Marotzke added one carry for 16 yards and Wyatt Soupir had three rushes for 14 yards.

Carlson hauled in two catches for 55 yards and a score, Taylor had one catch for 51 yards and a score, Wagner added one catch for 34 yards and a touchdown and Colby Wall had two catches for 19 yards.

Defensively, the Rabbits were led by Gabe Martin with six tackles and two tackles-for-loss. Wall had six solo tackles, Carlson added five, Tyler Bliss had four tackles and a tackle-for-loss and Wagner had three solo tackles, a sack and two tackles-for-loss.

The Rabbits are back in action Sept. 6 when they host rival Sleepy Eye in a battle of Section 3A foes. The Indians fell 13-0 to Canby in their season debut.

Wabasso 45

MACCRAY 8

- Photo by Jodi Brand