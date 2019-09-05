The two teams ended up raising $5,000 was raised during the events Tuesday. Of the $5,000, $1,000 will be donated to Child Life Services and the remaining $4,000 will go towards Brain Cancer Research at the Mayo Clinic.

Knights 3

Indians 0

(25-23, 27-25, 25-22)

Crosstown rivals Sleepy Eye Public and St. Mary’s joined forces on Tuesday night, Sept. 3 at St. Mary’s high school gym for not only a volleyball match, but to bring awareness to brain cancer. The two teams. On a night where the slogan was “Ready for the fight, determined to win”, the game took a whole lot less meaning than normal.

Pregame festivities included a bake sale, a silent auction, and a meal that was offered with a generous free will donation. T-shirts were also sold as part of the event to help fundraise and raise awareness of brain cancer.

The contest began like many rivalry games, with a packed gym with fans of both teams filling the bleachers. Early on in set one, both the Indians and Knights exchanged points often as no team got an extensive lead. As the squads went back and forth, St. Mary’s held an 8-7 lead. Behind the serving of Sydney Windschitl, the Knights scored four straight points to force Indians coach Sydney Geiger to call a timeout as the Indians trailed 13-7.

The Indians scored the next point in the set to stop the Knights scoring streak, but the Knights found momentum again to increase their set lead to 18-11. While the Indians trailed, their fight did not go anywhere as they inched their way back into the game getting the score back to 20-18, forcing the Knights to take their first timeout of the set.

After the Indians came back to tie the game at 20-20, the Knights took a 23-21 lead, forcing the Indians to call another timeout. The Indians came back to take a 23-21 lead, but the Knights scored the final four points of the set to take home set one 25-23.

In the second set, both teams matched each other’s intensity and passion. The Indians first took a 9-6 lead and the Knights called a timeout to stimy the momentum. St. Mary’s came out of the timeout scoring the next seven of nine points to take a 13-11 lead. St. Mary’s continued the momentum en route to a 16-12 lead and the Indians called a timeout of their own to help combat the Knights swing in momentum.

The rest of the set, the two rivals traded blow for blow as they went down to the wire in the second set. St. Mary’s came away with the victory 27-25 take take a 2-0 set lead.

More the same continued in the third set, with the Knights in a commanding lead, the Indians would not give in as they continued to play with the same and passion in the first two sets. Although with the passion and intensity, St. Mary’s began to pull away in the set, taking a convincing 19-13 lead. However, the Indians would not be pushed away quietly as they inched their way back to a 21-21 tie. An Indians timeout with the Knights leading 23-21 was called by Indians coach Sydney Geiger as she attempted to get her team refocused for the final tallies of the set to avoid a 3-0 Knights sweep. The Knights scored the final two points to take home the third and final set 25-22.

Despite the 3-0 victory for the Knights, the Indians and their crosstown rivals battled all night long as any of the three sets could have gone either way.

On a night that was bigger than volleyball, a community came together and the teams put on a great show.

Leading the Indians statistically was Brittney Dittbenner with 10 kills and 17 digs. Teammates Sandy Flores contributed 22 set assists and Maranda Braulick had 14 digs.

Allie Labat led the Knights going 11-of-12 serving with six digs and Madison Mathiowetz had 10 kills with three digs. Sydney Windschitl had 10 digs for the Knights with four kills.

The Indians record is now 2-1 overall and they are off until Saturday as they host an Invitational Tournament at Sleepy Eye High School.

St. Mary’s is now 2-2 on the season and will travel westward to Springfield Thursday evening at 7 p.m. to take on the Tigers.