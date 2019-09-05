Report on Aug. 28 special city council meeting.

At a special meeting on Aug. 28, set to approve some ordinances, the Sleepy Eye City Council also approved the employment contract of Bob Elston as city manager. The council chose Elston for the position after he and two other candidates completed interviews on Aug. 9, but had not worked out details of his contract in time for the regular council meeting on Aug. 13.

Elston’s contract is for the remainder of 2019 and 2020. His annual salary will be $105,000 until the first of the year, then $110,000 for 2020. Elston has been performing the duties of public works director and interim city manager (with no increase in pay) since late April, when Kelli Truver resigned after only two months on the job.

Elston’s contract was approved on a 4-1 vote, with Councilor Larry Braun voting no. Braun also voted no on Elston’s selection on Aug. 9.

Elston said a search for a new public works director would commence right away.

Prior to consideration of Elston’s contract, the council took action on several items.

•Rejected a bid $13,898 to refinish the floor in the auditorium (second floor of former police station building). The room is used for dance lessons, which bring rent of $25 per week, and classes offered by the Ambulance Service. The council directed Elston to have the floor repaired where needed, rather than refinish it entirely. Elston thought the expense would be around $1,500.

•Approved a request by neighboring homeowners, Michelle Augustin and Rollie Jones, to place the cost of sewer repair to their real estate taxes to be paid over 10 years, with an interest rate of 3.5%.

•Approved the second reading of an ordinance to annex Home Cemetery at the request of the cemetery board. (The Home Township board had approved the annexation at their meeting the previous evening.)

•Approved the second reading of an ordinance to annex land (.96 acre), as the future Sleepy Hollow 5th Addition, purchased from Schiefferts as part of the railroad crossing and 12th Avenue NE project.

•Approved a petition from Ed and Gerald Hornick for curb and gutter improvements on their rural property along 6th Avenue SE, to be done during 2020 Street Project.