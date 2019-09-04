Sleepy Eye Lions Club to sponsor Cub Scouts program. Informational meetings Sept. 5 and 9, 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church

The past three months of programs and activities in Sleepy Eye, has been leading up to the start of a new program in Sleepy Eye: Cub Scouts. Cub Scouts is for K-5th grade girls and boys, and focuses on teaching values, like being trustworthy, being thrifty, being courteous, and more — all with the aim of children becoming adults of character, being a participating citizen, and developing personal fitness. Scouts learn these values by participating in a variety of activities during the year, including a pinewood derby race, participating in outdoor activities like fishing and archery, service projects like Scouting for Food, and meetings where kids engage in a variety of age-appropriate and fun activities.

Cub Scouting is for the entire family and has been around for over 100 years. Typically, Scouts and their families will meet three times a month, for about an hour, and will participate in a variety of hands-on projects and activities. Cost to register in the program is prorated at $2.75 per month, but financial assistance is available for families who need it. Once registered, the rest of the year is paid for through an annual fundraiser, so there is little that parents need to pay for.

“Youth involved in the program are led by parents and community leaders who serve as positive role models,” said Erik Karre, District Director for the Twin Valley Council. “These role models help lead the activities and engage the family. As kids go through the program, they gain new skills, learn to make program decisions, and serve as youth leaders. They do all of this through fun activities like bb guns, archery, camping, hiking, robotics, athletics, and more.”

Families are encouraged to come and learn more about the program. Families may attend a few meetings if they are unsure if it is something they want to do.

There are two formal opportunities to get more information:

Thursday, Sept. 5 or Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 217 Brackenridge Street SW in Sleepy Eye. Youth of all abilities, faiths, and races are welcome to attend. The Sleepy Eye Lions Club sponsors (charters) the program. The presentation will be presented in both English and Spanish.

If parents have questions, want more information, or cannot attend the information nights, they can contact:

(English) Erik Karre at 308.440.2641 or erik.karre@scouting.org;

(Spanish) Elizabeth Armendariz at 507.341.4948 or ealmendariz997@ gmail.com

Get more information on all the programs Scouting has to offer at www.scouting.org or www.BeAScout.org