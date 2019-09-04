Interview committee will feature council members and ward residents

After the Crookston City Council last week officially declared a vacancy, the City of Crookston is now seeking a resident of Ward 6 to be appointed as the next council member due to a resignation by Cindy Gjerswold, who was elected in November 2018.

She and her family have built a house outside of city limits, meaning Gjerswold was required to vacate her council seat.

If you live in Ward 6 and you are interested in representing the ward on the council, you are asked to submit a letter of interest to City Hall by Thursday, September 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Residents of Ward 6 interested in serving on an interview committee for the new Ward 6 council member should submit a letter of interest to City Hall by Monday, September 9 at 4:30 p.m.

The entire council will be represented on the interview committee as well. City Administrator Shannon Stassen says the goal is to select a new Ward 6 council member within six weeks.