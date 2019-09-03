Sleepy Eye High School senior, Isaac Huiras, is facing his final year of high school soccer.

Sleepy Eye High School senior, Isaac Huiras, is facing his final year of high school soccer. He plays on the New Ulm Eagles varsity soccer team, a cooperative team with NUHS, MVL, New Ulm Cathedral, and Sleepy Eye High School.

Huiras plays the position of centerback (central defender.) A position where his speed makes him a valuable member of the team.

“While Isaac may not ever get a chance to score, he is the reason we do not lose,” said Coach Dave Dake. “He can out run almost everyone — which means if the other team gets a break away, Isaac can chase them down and steal the ball.”

Head to New Ulm on Saturday morning, Sept. 7, for the Eagles home opener against Faribault, to cheer our local guy on. The game is played at Eagles Stadium, varsity is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m., following the JV game.