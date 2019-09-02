The Southwest Minnesota Orchestra will host an open house for the public to kick off its 50th anniversary season Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Whipple Gallery, located in the McFarland Library on the campus of Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall

The special guest will be music director Dan Rieppel’s son Erich, the recently-appointed principal timpani of the Minnesota Orchestra who got his in orchestral music start as a high schooler, filling in as timpanist for the Southwest Minnesota Orchestra. He will share the experiences of his career and will be on hand to greet fellow graduates of Marshall High School and those who knew him in his earlier years.

There will be a short description of what the 50th anniversary celebration will entail, including the performance of all five of Beethoven’s piano concertos in 2020, during the 250th anniversary of his birth.

Refreshments will be served.