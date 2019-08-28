CHS grad Chandler St. Michel is among the first year students

The University of North Dakota School of Law welcomed an eager and diverse class of 84 first-year students for a week-long orientation program that began Sunday, August 18. The Class of 2022, which grew by 33 percent this year, includes students representing 18 states, Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and China.

Dean Michael McGinniss, a long-time UND Law faculty member who began his deanship on July 1, is excited to welcome a strong academic class to the legal profession in North Dakota and into the UND Law family.

“We are committed to providing our students with a strong foundation for success in professional life through a rigorous academic program, and we are proud of our law school traditions that prioritize high quality teaching and our culture of caring about students as individuals,” he said.

The new students’ first event was a convocation and pinning ceremony held at the Chester Fritz Auditorium on campus. Keynote speaker Justice Daniel Crothers of the North Dakota Supreme Court offered an inspirational welcome for the aspiring lawyers, encouraging them to achieve academic success.

“Justice Crothers struck a great balance between letting students know how challenging law school will be and giving them the confidence and inspiration they can use to succeed,” said Brad Parrish, Assistant Dean for Student Services. Each student crossed the stage and received a special pin to commemorate their future graduation class, and finished the program by taking the UND School of Law Oath of Professionalism.

During the remainder of orientation week, students learn about the program of legal education, gain tips and strategies for achieving academic success, familiarize themselves with law school resources, and begin the first portion of their Lawyering Skills class.

"I am so delighted about the strength and diversity of our incoming class of students," said Julia Ernst, Associate Dean for Academic & Student Affairs. “They bring a wealth of backgrounds and experiences into our law school community, so we look forward to working together with them throughout the coming months and years.”

As the state’s only law school, the University of North Dakota School of Law produces well-rounded legal professionals with the necessary skill set to serve as effective, innovative, and ethical leaders in North Dakota, our region, and our nation.