The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of summer 2019 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during summer session 2019.

• Noel Anderson, East Grand Forks, MN (56721), earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Systems Management.

• Carter Burke, Fertile, MN (56540), earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.

• Beau Melbye, Crookston, MN (56716), earned a Bachelor of Science in Communication.



About UMN Crookston

One of five campuses in the University of Minnesota System, the University of Minnesota Crookston cultivates curiosity by engaging students in hands-on learning connecting theory to practice. As the experienced leader in delivering education online, the Crookston campus offers a distinctive learning environment providing personal attention and mentorship to develop leaders, lifelong learners, and engaged citizens. Visit Crookston at c.umn.edu



About UMN

The University of Minnesota System, with campuses in Crookston, Duluth, Morris, Rochester, and the Twin Cities, is driven by a singular vision of excellence. We are proud of our land-grant mission of world-class education, groundbreaking research, and community-engaged outreach, and we are unified in our drive to serve Minnesota. Learn more at system.umn.edu