Mrs. Anita Schwartz welcomed her students back to school on Monday morning, Aug. 26, the first day of school for students at St. Mary’s Elementary and High School. This was the first day of first grade for students and teacher, as Mrs. Schwartz made the move after many years as the second grade teacher.