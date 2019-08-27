Fall semester classes got underway Tuesday.

Approximately 200 students and 25 Crookston and Crookston-area businesses and UMN Crookston departments participated in the Part-Time Job Expo held Monday in the UMN Crookston Wellness Center.



Students browsed the room in search of part-time positions, work study, non-work study and internships.



Gift cards totaling $500 were given away to students to support local businesses.



Some of the participating businesses included: Drafts Sports Bar and Grill, Riverview Healthcare Association, Erdmann Farms, Lake Agassiz Bean, Pine Lake Wild Rice, McDonald’s, DEE, Incorporated, and the U.S. Army,



The Part-Time Job Expo was sponsored by UMN Crookston Career Services.