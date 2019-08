New teachers at St. Mary's School joined the rest of the staff on Monday, Aug. 19, as they all returned for workshops.

New teachers at St. Mary’s School this year are, front from left: Sr. Agnes, 11th grade Theology; Bethany Seifert, Elementary Music, Jr. High Choir; Ann Christensen, Spanish, Journalism. Back: Michael Koester, Math; Andrea Schwartz, 2nd grade; Cassie Schwartz, Elementary Art; Katie Braulick, Elementary Art; Sr. Teresa Rose, 12th grade Theology.