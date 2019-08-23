Twenty-seven years — almost to the day. That’s how long Russ and Ann McCabe have owned McCabe’s Ace Hardware in Sleepy Eye.

Twenty-seven years — almost to the day. That’s how long Russ and Ann McCabe have owned McCabe’s Ace Hardware in Sleepy Eye. Now they are ready to retire — take some time for themselves and their family. They were happy to share the story of their time as business owners in Sleepy Eye.

“We bought Sleepy Eye’s oldest family business from Ron and Bonnie Hose in 1992,” said Russ. “Hose Hardware, and then Hose Ace Hardware, was a four-generation family business. I wanted a small town local hardware store and that’s what we got in Sleepy Eye.”

Russ was managing the Ace hardware store in St. Peter, where he’d worked since 1977, and Ann was an agronomist at Farmer’s Elevator in Sleepy Eye, for Cenex Land O’Lakes since 1986.

“I knew Ron [Hose], we’d met at Ace toy shows over the years,” said Russ. “Remember how Hose Hardware carried a lot of toys?” he asked. (I did.)

“And I would shop there while working in Sleepy Eye,” said Ann.

One day Russ came to Sleepy Eye and took Ann, and Ron and Bonnie, to lunch at Schultz Cafe. “I approached them then about buying their store,” said Russ. “I told them if they ever considered selling that I’d be interested.”

A couple months later, Ron called Russ and the deal was eventually made. “We sure thank them for giving us the opportunity to own just the kind of hardware store I wanted,” said Russ.

“Our first day as McCabe’s Ace Hardware was Sept. 2, 1992,” said Ann. Now their last day with McCabe’s Ace Hardware is coming on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, when they’ll lock the door for the final time. Twenty-seven years doing business in Sleepy Eye.

“Right from the start the community welcomed us with open arms,” Ann said. “I still remember how Diane Fuchs met our kids on the front steps at St. Mary’s School for their first day. Every one was friendly and welcoming like that.”

Ann joined Russ at the store in 1994. By then they’d decided that business was good enough to support their family if Ann changed jobs. By 1997, Russ and Ann decided it was time to expand and build a new store on the east end of town. They broke ground for the store on Sept. 13, 1997 and opened there in April of 1998.

“When we moved everything over to the new store, St. Mary’s band students helped us move and we donated to them so they could get new band uniforms,” Ann said. “That was the weekend of the tornado.”

“We used all local area contractors to build the store,” said Russ. “That’s important to me. We also got local financing through SouthPoint and the EDA. Plus, Jim Broich was on the Region 9 board and helped us apply for funds with them, too.”

Ann said Russ was the contractor for the building, hiring and dealing with all the various trades people involved.

In 2006, the store grew again. McCabe’s added Radio Shack products and also built a 2,000 square foot addition to the store for the Garden Center. They held a grand re-opening in spring, 2007.

Russ and Ann said Ace is dealer-owned cooperative and they are happy to be able to sell the store to someone who is keeping it an Ace Hardware.

The McCabe’s said they’ve always worked according to the Ace slogan: Service•Convenience•Quality. “This type of business is for the destination shopper,” said Russ. “Customers have a specific need in mind when they walk in the door. I always tell the employees, the customer is number one. We are here to meet their needs.”

Russ and Ann are hosting a customer appreciation and retirement open house, this Saturday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’d like everyone to stop in for cake and coffee so they can say thank you to the community.

McCabe’s Ace Hardware will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. The store will be closed on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for inventory. It will re-open under new ownership, as Sleepy Eye Ace Hardware on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.