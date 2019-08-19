Wood fired pizza was available by the slice at Wesley United Methodist Church Sunday, August 18.

Live music was provided by the Lost River Band.

“The Lost River Band plays music ranging from country to Celtic, folk and soft/modern rock, all done in that special Lost River way. Kari Gracbe (vocals/guitar) is joined by Jay Forney (vocals/guitar/banjo) and Jeff Anderson (vocals/accordion) for a sound that will get you smiling, tapping your toes, and singing along."

The event was held after the postponed parade.