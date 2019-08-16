The Lip Sync Contest sponsored by UMC Admissions and the Crookston Times took place at the Crookston Sports Center Thursday, August 15.

Jack Everett, Matthew Contreras and Carter Coauette placed first and won $200 performing the song Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. Libby Salentine and Hannah Brouse placed second and won $50 performing the song Git it Up by Blanco Brown and Lainey Wilson.