Sleepy Eye Elementary School staff is excited to introduce a Makerspace lab to the students. Makerspace supports the STEAM initiative — Science, Techonology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. A Makerspace environment helps students improve problem solving skills and their ability to analyze and reason, while also working collaboratively with other students.

In the Makerspace lab, students will work together to identify a problem of their choosing, discuss and plan a way to solve it, and build models according to their plan. They will test their models and revise them based on the results.

These activities require students to construct, design, evaluate, revise, explore, and hypothesize — all which develop critical thinking skills needed to succeed in our fast-paced, ever-changing world. In fact, it is estimated that by 2020 there will be approximately one million more STEAM related jobs, than there are students in the United States. It is important that schools give students the tools necessary to compete in today’s workforce.

In order to complete the Makerspace vision at the school, a few superheroes are needed who can donate to the cause. The technology the school would like to purchase to enhance the Makerspace experience includes: 3Doodler Pens, Ozobot Bit Kit, Osmo Kits, Spero and Shero minis, Dot & Dash Robots, Cubelets Six Robot Blocks, Makey Makey Kits, Bee-Bot Robots, and a 3D Printer.

These are the type of equipment and materials that will take students’ designs from ordinary to extraordinary.

Monetary donation can be made to Sleepy Eye Public School. Any amount is appreciated and will help reach the goal.