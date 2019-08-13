The Redwood Falls Public Library is hosting an art show made up of pieces by kids.

The art includes things they created at the library this summer as well as some submitted items. The art they made at the library comes from the Create and Craft days.

On Thursdays local guest artists came in and taught kids about a favorite medium.

They included Jamie Steffl watercolor painting, Amanda Mathiowetz, lino carving/printing, Lois Haak, nature printing, and Kate Russell, canvas painting.

Youth also learned about famous artists and then created pieces based on the art of Pablo Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh, Jackson Pollack and Piet Mondrian as well as some abstract sculpting and sharpie/alcohol tile coasters.

There will be an open house this Thursday (Aug. 15) starting at 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to come and help celebrate some of the area’s young artists.