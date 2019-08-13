Denise Kerkhoff, city council member, raised a question during the Aug. 6 city council meeting based on concerns she has been hearing. What does the city have in place to address nuisance properties, especially as it relates to garbage in their yards?

According to Keith Muetzel, the city has a policy related to nuisance properties, and while most of the issues have to do with weeds or snow removal, there is a provision in that policy that addresses garbage. The city does what it can to enforce that policy, added Muetzel, but admitted it is a staffing issue.

The number of nuisance cases, especially as it relates to garbage, increase during the summer, added Muetzel. When it comes to nuisance reports, the city often relies on members of the community, but city staff is also encouraged to report cases when they see them, as well.

A form is available on the city Web site, and those who make a report may remain anonymous.

In other action during its meeting, the city council:

• Approved a therapeutic massage application for Kayla Rasmussen at Redwood Chiropractic PSC through the end of 2019.

• Approved the final contract payment for Phase 1 of the downtown distribution project to AEI Construction (Arvig) in the amount of $7,597.33. The total cost for that portion of the project was $151,946.68, which came in $55,000 under the initial cost.

• Approved a request to update the sanitary sewer and storm sewer systems comprehensive plan with Bolton and Menk, Inc. doing the work at a cost not to exceed $30,000.