The foursome of Logan Swann, Jared Steen, Galyn Minkel and Michelle Croatt fired a sizzling 13-under par 59 to claim the second annual Veteran’s Pow Wow Golf Tournament held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club.

The quartet tied with the team of Tyler Pendleton, Ryan Pendleton, Austin Koupal and Mark Fischer who also fired a 13-under score.

Swann’s foursome, however, would claim the title on the second hole of the playoff.

Randy Dahms, Jason DeRock, Mike Watterson and Gabe Prescott finished just a stroke back in third at 12-under, and the foursome of Hepi Robertson, Larry Swann, Jr., Lee Cordes and Corrie Tews placed fourth at 11-under.

The event helped raise more than $25,000 for the upcoming Veteran’s Wacipi which will be held in November.