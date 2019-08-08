Miss Crookston 'reveal' event held at Crookston Chamber of Commerce office.

The contestants in the 2019 Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant officially introduced themselves to pageant enthusiasts and the community Wednesday during a "reveal" event held at the Crookston Area Chamber & Visitors Bureau office downtown. (See a Facebook Live video at the Times' Facebook page.)

Introducing themselves and naming their parents and sponsors were Gretchen Theis, Ashlyn Genereux, Sophia Steiner, Elizabeth Erdman, Kathryn Halos and Sarah Ryan. Contestant Emily Gillette was out of town and unable to attend the reveal.

Tickets for the 2019 Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant are $10 and will go on sale Monday, Aug. 12 at Montague’s Flower Shop. The curtain opens on the pageant at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 in the Crookston High School auditorium.

Make sure to check out the Times on social media Monday for your chance to win four free tickets to the pageant.

Also in attendance were the contestants in the 2019 Little Miss and Junior Miss Crookston pageants. Those contestants wrapped up the event by going outside on the sidewalks at the corner of Robert Street and Broadway and waving at passing motorists, some of whom offered them a honk of their horns.

Contestants in the 2019 Little Miss Crookston Pageant are Hamsini Chanda, Reese Delage, Kenzie Lindo, Cadence Corona, Makenna Peterson, Hadleigh Bruley, Abigail Bruley, Gianna Lubarski, Catelyn Maruska and Mercedes Bower. The reigning 2018 Little Miss Crookston is Kayelynn Volker.

Contestants in the 2019 Junior Miss Crookston Pageant are Avery Trudeau, Carley Knutson, Emily Bowman, Ava Martin, Graceyn Kvasager, Kloe Johnson, Teagan Fanfulik, Anna Rarick and Evelyn Gunderson. The reigning 2018 Junior Miss Crookston is Brynn Olson.

Tickets for the Little Miss and Junior Miss Crookston Pageant can be purchased before the pageant for $4 for adults and $3 for students at Montague’s. At the door, the prices are $5 for adults and $4 for students. Children age 5 and younger get in for free.

The pageant will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the CHS auditorium. Doors open at 5 p.m.