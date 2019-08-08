Kimberly Anita Robinson, 57, of Lamberton was charged with five counts of mistreatment of animals July 29 in Redwood County Fifth District Court.

The charges include allegations of failure to provide adequate food, water, exercise and air for the animals, as well as one count of animal cruelty.

The charges stem from a June 10, 2019 incident when the defendant was taken by the Springfield Ambulance Service to the Springfield hospital and was placed on a 72-hour hold. A peace officer recognized the defendant as one who had animals.

The report states the officer contacted the defendant to offer options regarding the care of the animals.

In response, the defendant allegedly stated no one was allowed in her home and that the animals would “just have to starve.”

A warrant for the residence was obtained, and the officer, with assistance from the Redwood Area Animal Shelter and the Humane Society executed the warrant June 11.

During that search a total of 26 dogs, six chickens and three cats were seized, with one cat not caught.

The report states the officer observed the animals were living in cages, with many living in the same cage creating a space issue for some of them. The officer also observed urine soaked blankets and piles of feces, with additional observation of an odor that was described as strong and almost unbearable.

The report further states many of the animals were without water and food. The animals were taken from the Lamberton residence, and it was determined some of them were untreatable with infections, while others were missing some of their teeth.

The five counts the defendant faces are misdemeanors that each carry a sentence of up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in Redwood County court Aug. 19 at 1 p.m.