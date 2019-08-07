The 65th annual Redwood Falls Ladies Invitational was held on a beautiful day Aug. 1 at the Redwood Falls Golf Club.

Past champion Deb Suedbeck fired a 78 to hold off Renate Johnson by four shots (82) to add to her list of invitational titles.

In the ladies two-person best ball competition, Johnson teamed up with Sue Musch to fire a net score of 57 to top Sarah Kuglin and Donna Flynn (61) and Peggy Thompson and Lori Rheingans (61) by four strokes.

Michelle Pichaske (84) and Kuglin (85) finished third and fourth respectively in the first flight.

Tillie Hoyles fired an 88 to top Ann Orren (90) for the win in the second flight, and the duo of Marti Nieland and Kathy Mainer carded rounds of 94 to tie for first in the third flight.

Diane Kruse captured the fourth flight with a score of 99, edging Cathy Grothen by three shots (102).

In the second flight best ball event, Orren and Jinny Fricke held off the duos of Christa Olson and Hoyles and Carrie Hausmann and Marilyn Boushley by a single shot (60-61).

The third flight saw Diane Kruse and Carolyn Agre tie with Paula Schroeder and Kristy Schmitz with 58s.