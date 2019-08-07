An interactive workshop presented by PACER and entitled “How Parents Can Effectively Communicate with the Individualized Education Program (IEP) Team” will be offered in Thief River Falls and Crookston on Monday, August 12.

The Thief River Falls workshop will be held at Northland Community and Technical College from 1 to 3 p.m. The Crookston workshop will be held at the Tri-Valley Transportation facility from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information on PACER or to register for either workshop, visit www.PACER.org/workshops.

About the interactive workshop:

• Are you effective when advocating for your child at IEP meetings?

• Are you able to ask clarifying questions or speak up if you disagree with what the school is proposing?

This interactive workshop will help parents build effective communication skills with their child’s IEP team.

This workshop is funded in part by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education.

If an ASL interpreter is needed, call 952-838-1338.