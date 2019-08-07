The Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty assisted A to Zinnia Floral and Gifts by delivering complimentary Make Someone Smile Week flower bouquets.

The Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty assisted A to Zinnia Floral and Gifts by delivering complimentary Make Someone Smile Week flower bouquets to residents at Countryside Retirement Community, Sleepy Eye Senior Living Campus and Divine Providence Community Home on Friday, July 26. Pictured are Miss Sleepy Eye Callie Bohnen — speaking with Miss Seepy Eye 1948 Irene (Hale) Current — and Princesses Liv Nelson and Anna Sellner, at Countryside.