Tell me a little bit about yourself- what are your hobbies, interests, extracurriculars?

I love to play volleyball and softball at CHS and to spend time with my teammates even when we aren’t practicing or competing. I play the flute in band and recently I’ve been trying to teach myself to play guitar. I’m involved in LEO Club at the high school as well, my favorite project to help out with is going to elementary classrooms and hanging out with the kiddos! Outside of school I really love spending time with my friends, relaxing at the lake in the summer, watching movies, listening to music, baking, playing with my two dogs and drinking lots and lots of coffee!



What are your future plans for after high school?

After high school, I plan to attend college and study biology, on a pre-med, physical therapy, or nursing track. While I am undecided as far as what university I attend and my exact major, I definitely want to pursue a career in the medical field. I’d love to study a foreign language as well.



What is your platform, and why did you choose this? Do you have any previous involvement in this issue?

My platform is Get Involved: The Value of Extracurricular Activities. As someone who has been involved in a wide range of extracurriculars throughout my high school career, I’ve gotten to see first hand how important these activities can be. Extracurricular activities play a big role in the development of helpful life skills like responsibility, team work, self confidence, dedication, and leadership while also encouraging kids to engage with friends, their community, and the world around them in a fun and constructive way.



What is your talent, and why did you choose this talent?

I chose to do a science experiment for the talent part of the competition because I am very interested in science and I wanted to share a talent that would be interesting and unique. I want to demonstrate that science can be cool, fun, and educational all at once!



Why did you decide to run for Miss Crookston?

I decided to run for Miss Crookston because I wanted to be part of such a fun and unique opportunity to represent our community and to bring attention to my platform, which is very important to me.



What would you like to accomplish as Miss Crookston?

If I were to become the next Miss Crookston, I would love to encourage kids to get involved in their communities through extracurricular activities and to teach them about the different skills and tools that they will learn through the activities as well.



What would it mean to you to be crowned Miss Crookston 2019?

I would be so honored and excited if I were to be crowned Miss Crookston! I would love to be able to represent Crookston and to make a positive impact on our community.



Anything else you'd like Crookston to know about you?

I’d like Crookston to know that this experience has been so much fun! I’ve enjoyed every second with my wonderful fellow contestants and I’ve learned so much from the outstanding ladies who have been preparing us for the competition and I can’t wait for pageant night! I would love to be able to represent our community as Miss Crookston!