The Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club presented donations to these two groups at Party in the Park. A donation of $700 was presented to the Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service which will be used to purchase a LUCAS Device (like that held by Kevin Olson) for the community’s second ambulance. A donation of $500 went to Holiday Lights in Motion.