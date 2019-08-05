For the 10th year in a row, Lennox International opened the annual nomination process for its community outreach program, Feel The Love, to lend a helping hand to families in need, specifically those with critical home comfort necessities.

Lennox’ Feel The Love program invites individuals and local organizations across the country to nominate deserving families or individuals in their communities to receive heating or cooling equipment at no cost. Lennox provides the equipment, and Lennox dealers donate their labor and installation materials.

Recipients are selected based on a variety of criteria, including physical, mental, or social disabilities; financial challenges; job loss; military service; and community service. But beyond that, each recipient has one thing in common: they always put others first. Past nominees include community figures such as teachers, firefighters and volunteers; families facing hard times; veterans; senior citizens living in older homes; and people impacted by natural disasters.

“I was a recent recipient of a furnace through your (Feel The Love) program,” said Rachel Shellum, homeowner, 2018 Feel The Love Recipient. “With the help of Lennox and our local installer, Beauchamp Plumbing and Heating, we now have a warm, safe and worry-free environment during our tough winters.”

On October 5th and 6th, 2019, Feel The Love Weekend, Lennox dealers from across the country will install new high-efficiency equipment for the selected nominees, exceeding more than 1,000 families helped over the past decade.

Lennox believes that everyone should be comfortable in their own home. Home is where memories are created, and where moments of “perfection” are captured. Lennox and Lennox dealers want to give homeowners the ability to create their perfect environment, starting with air. Pursuing this perfection is Lennox’ core value, protecting its customers and providing a sanctuary, no matter the time of year.

“What started as an initiative in Wisconsin has grown into a nationwide program supporting our company mission of identifying needs, providing services and giving resources to families where we work and live,” said Kim McGill, Vice President of Marketing at Lennox Residential. “We and our dealers take great pride in Feel The Love as we partner together to give back to our communities and celebrate local heroes.”

To nominate a member of your community, visit FeelTheLove.com. Lennox is accepting nominations today through August 31, 2019. Grove Mechanical in Crookston is participating in Feel the Love and is encouraging you to nominate your neighbors in need as well.

“We are excited to help our community and help someone in need,” said Ryan St. Michel of Grove Mechanical.

“This program is all about community and helping others,” added Angie St. Michel at Grove Mechanical. “We are looking for homeowner nominations and could use our community to help us obtain submissions to feelthelove.com.”

About Feel The LoveTM

Since 2009, Feel The Love (formally known as Heat U.P.) has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Day every October, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who consistently put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit

https://www.feelthelove.com/.

About Lennox Residential

Air is Life. Make it Perfect. Lennox Residential, a division of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), is in constant pursuit of perfect air because we believe everyone deserves it. Whatever your version of perfect is, we can help make it happen. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, the first ultra-low emissions furnace, and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative heating, cooling and indoor air quality products.

Lennox’ approach to product design has earned it more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certifications.

Lennox is a proud contributor to its communities, investing in the future of the HVAC industry and giving back through its corporate social responsibility program, Feel The Love. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit https://www.lennox.com/residential.