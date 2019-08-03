Motorists should expect lane closures on several highways.

Beginning Monday, August 5, motorists traveling throughout northwest Minnesota can expect short term lane closures as Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS) are being installed in nine different locations.

The project will be completed in October.

• Hwy 59 near Lancaster Mile Post (MP) 421.9

• Hwy 59 near Thief River Falls MP 363.4

• Hwy 9 near Beltrami MP 212.5

• Hwy 11 near Warroad MP 87.1

• Hwy 72 near MP 67.85

• Hwy 89 near Red Lake MP 19.13

• Hwy 1 near Goodridge MP 71.8

• Hwy 2 near Lengby MP 75.8

• Hwy 71 near Lake Itasca MP 281.1

A RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that is used to collect weather data such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions, and visibility. MnDOT uses the information gathered as well as the camera images for maintenance decision support. The information is also sent to the National Weather Service as well as Minnesota’s 511 system. There are currently 98 RWIS systems throughout Minnesota, with an additional 62 systems plan to be added over the next 3 years.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join our Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. https://www.facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest/

For a complete list of projects for 2019, please visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d2.