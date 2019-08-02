One person has died in an apartment fire in Fargo.

Firefighters were called to the fire around 9:30 a.m. Thursday and were met with heavy smoke in a third-floor apartment.

Crews searching the area found the body of one person. The heavy smoke made battling the fire difficult, but firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes.

The name of the victim was not released. Fargo fire and police departments are conducting a joint investigation.