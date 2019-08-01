The seventh annual Milroy FunFest is being held this coming Saturday (Aug. 3), with a variety of activities being held throughout the day.

The festivities begin with the second Butterflies for Brooklyn 5K walk /run, which is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

The second annual run is being held to remember and honor the life of Brooklyn Larsen, a young girl from Milroy. The daughter of Jamie and Amy Larsen died when she was 11 years old from what is known as Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC). The funds raised during the 5K will go toward the Brooklyn Larsen Memorial Fund and the SUDC Foundation.

Learn more about the 5K on the Butterflies for Brooklyn 5K Walk/Run Facebook Page.

In addition to the 5K, a number of other events are scheduled to take place this Saturday as part of FunFest.

The list includes:

• A parade, which will start at 10:30 a.m. Line-up is at the elevator. To learn more about the parade, call (507) 530-7366.

• A volleyball tournament, which is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. To register for the tournament, call (605) 360-8149.

• A bouncy house for the kids and a United Way “Born Learning Trial,” which is scheduled to start at 12 p.m.

• From 1-3 p.m., there will be a scavenger hunt and an obstacle course.

• From 3-5 p.m. there will be hopper ball races and relay races.

• A bean bag tournament, which is set to start at 3 p.m.

• A sand castle contest with Moonsand, which is being held from 3-5 p.m.

• A movie in the park sponsored by the Milroy PTO at 7 p.m.

A concession stand and beer garden will be available all day.

Everyone is invited and encouraged to visit Milroy this coming Saturday to celebrate FunFest.

Learn more on the Milroy FunFest Facebook Page.