The first round of the Tomahawk East League playoffs have concluded and the stage is now set as teams will make their run towards the 2019 State Amateur Baseball Tournament hosted in Delano and Maple Lake.

Advancing are the New Ulm Brewers, whom received a bye into Regions with the No. 1 seed from the regular season. Following New Ulm is the Hanska Lakers, Springfield Tigers, Lamberton Longsox, Stark Longhorns, and the Sleepy Eye Indians.

Hanska took care of business easily against Courtland with wins of 13-0 in game one from a complete game shutout from Cole Wellmann with 12 strikeouts and one hit allowed. Game two was an 18-hit attack from the Lakers in a 21-9 victory.

Springfield swept Searles with wins of 9-4 in game one and 12-5 in game two. In game one, the Tigers trailed in the top of the ninth and rallied for eight runs to put away the Grizzlies. In game two, Decker Scheffler led the Tigers with four hits to lead an 18-hit attack.

Lamberton defeated Essig in the best-of-three in three games as Lamberton won game one by a score of 4-1. Johnny Pistulka threw 8 innings and had 12 strikeouts before Nick Altermatt came in and struck out the side in the ninth. Colby Pack led Lamberton going 3-for-4 at the dish. In game two, Avery Stevens dominated on the mound going all nine innings, allowing two earned runs and one hit with 13 strikeouts to give Essig a 4-2 victory to even the series. On Tuesday July 30, Essig and Lamberton were deadlocked at zero until the bottom of the seventh when Lamberton took a 1-0 lead. Essig bounced back by loading the bases and scoring two runs in the top of the eighth to take a 2-1 lead over the No. 4 seeded Longsox. However, Lamberton responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to recapture the lead and take the series away from the Blue Jays with a 3-2 victory. Jay Helget threw all eight innings, allowing three runs, one earned and striking out three on six hits allowed. Johnny Pistulka came on in relief and threw 1 and 2/3 innings and struck out three.

Stark advanced with a 2-0 series win over Leavenworth while tallying a 5-0 win in game one. Jon Kopacek pitched a complete game shutout and Brandon Helget had two hits leading the offense with a home run. Game two was moved to Monday, July 29 due to rain on Sunday. Stark defeated Leavenworth for the series sweep with a 14-6 victory behind 20 hits from the offense. Adam Sellner went double duty and got the win on the mound and had four hits and four RBIs on the evening to lead the Longhorns.

Sleepy Eye went back and forth with Gibbon all series long as they snuck away with a 2-1 series victory. In the opening game of the series on Friday, July 26 Gibbon took home a 7-6 victory. After the Indians took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth, the Reds responded with a two-spot to tie the game, only for the Indians to retake the lead with two in the bottom of the inning as the teams went into the seventh inning with an Indians lead of 5-3. With the 5-3 lead, the Reds chipped away once again and tied the game at five. The Indians then tallied one across the plate in the bottom of the seventh to take a lead once again, this time by a score of 6-5.

The Reds would score one run in each of the eighth and ninth innings to take away the 7-6 victory.

In game two on Sunday, July 28 the Indians came back as the offense exploded for 13 runs in a 13-5 victory.

Leading Sleepy Eye was Matt Berkner going 3-for-5 with a double and a 3-run home run. Chad Armbruster also added a 3-run home run for the Indians.

In game three, the Indians turned to veteran Andrew Woitas for the deciding game to move onto Regions. Woitas delivered with seven innings pitched, allowing three runs and striking out three awhile scattering 10 hits. Alex Sellner came on for the two-inning save.

Each team also by qualifying for the Region 2C tournament were eligible to make two draft picks in order of seedings and selected pitchers only for the tournament. The New Ulm Brewers drafted Essig's Avery Stevens and Courtland's Chase Meyer. The Hanska Lakers bolstered their pitching staff by drafting Gibbon's Jon DeRock and Cody Loverude. Springfield added a pair of Leavenworth Orioles by selecting Jevan Richert and Dylan Hillesheim. The Lamberton Longsox added Nick Dewanz of Searles and Erich Prokosch of the Essig Blue Jays. The Stark Longhorns added Jay Helget and Alex Guggisberg of the Blue Jays as well, marking three pitchers from Essig to be drafted. The hometown Sleepy Eye Indians selected Mark Schommer of the Searles Grizzlies. Schommer currently holds a record of 6-0 with an ERA of 1.45 for the New Ulm Gold Legion team that clinched an appearance at the State Legion Tournament. The Indians closed out the draft by drafting Leavenworth's Matt Helget. Helget is also a former Indian.

The Tomahawk East League Region 2C tournament begins Saturday, August 3.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3RDTime Stark @ Hanska 1:30pm Lamberton @ Springfield 4:30pm Sleepy Eye @ New Ulm 7:30pm SUNDAY, AUGUST 4TH Springfield @ Sleepy Eye 1:30pm Hanska @ Lamberton 4:30pm New Ulm @ Stark 7:30pm TUESDAY, AUGUST 6TH Lamberton @ New Ulm 7:30pm Sleepy Eye @ Hanska 7:30pm Stark vs Springfield (@ TBA) 7:30pm WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7TH New Ulm @ Hanska 7:30pm Lamberton @ Sleepy Eye 7:30pm FRIDAY, AUGUST 9TH Springfield @ New Ulm 7:30pm Stark @ Lamberton 7:30pm SATURDAY, AUGUST 10TH Sleepy Eye @ Stark 1:00pm Hanska @ Springfield 1:00pm Tiebreaker(s) (if nec.) 7:30pm