Minnesota Farmfest announced that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, will join the Listening Session hosted by U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair, Minnesota Seventh District Congressman Collin Peterson, on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m. in the Wick Building Farmfest Center.

Other members of the Minnesota Congressional delegation that will be participating in the Listening Session include: U.S. Senator Tina Smith; Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig; First District Congressman Jim Hagedorn; Third District Congressman Dean Phillips; and Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber.

During the Listening Session there will be an opportunity to hear from the U.S. House Ag Committee leadership, as well as to ask questions and make comments to the Committee on issues related to ag policy and the farm economy.

Farmfest, located at the Gilfillan Estate, between Morgan and Redwood Falls, runs from Tuesday, Aug. 6 to Thursday, Aug. 8.

Tuesday’s forum schedule includes a keynote address by Governor Tim Walz at 1:10 p.m. Other forums are: Trade Matters: Status of Global Trade Agreements and Impacts to Growers; Ag Policy Discussion with National Ag Leaders; The State if Rural Minnesota and the Agriculture Industry; Generational Perspectives on Sustainable Agriculture.

In addition to the Listening Session, Wednesday’s forums include: Grain and Livestock Market Update; Battling ASF and other Pandemic Livestock Diseases; Changing hands - Fram and Ranch Succession Planning.

Thursday’s forums include: Farm Transition Estate and Business Planning; Who’s Hiding the Humor by Jolene Brown; and the U of M Farm Family of the Year program at 1:10 p.m.

Hours for Farmfest are Tuesday, Aug. 6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.