Boaters are credited with rescuing a teenage girl who was swept off a pier and into Lake Michigan by high waves.

WOOD-TV broadcast video of the girl tumbling into the water Saturday at Grand Haven in western Michigan. Brad Richter says he maneuvered a boat toward the girl and others grabbed her. She wasn't injured.

Richter's wife Krista Richter said: "To me, it's a God thing. We were meant to be there."

The rescue took place amid a dangerous summer along Lake Michigan. The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says at least 27 people have drowned in the lake this year, up 80% from 15 at the same point last year. The water safety nonprofit counts 51 Great Lakes fatalities from drownings, up two from the same point in 2018.