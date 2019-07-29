Final "Night Swim" is Aug. 12.

We can truly say summer has officially made it as the heat is here! We need to remember how this feels when we are in the deep part of our winter, wishing for summer to return. With that said this will be the last article I will write this summer, so I need to get all the info in for this last month of the pool being open.

We are currently in the midst of our pool fun and water games session, which concludes on Friday, July 26. That same night, on the 26th, we will host our second Night Swim from 8 to 10 p.m. Admission is $4 if you bring a non-perishable item for the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf, or we will donate $1 back to the food shelf if you pay $5 without an item. You will not be able to use passes and punch cards for the Night Swim. You are allowed to BYOF (Bring Your Own Floatie) that night, and we will be selling glow sticks — three for $1, or one for 50 cents.

There will be one more Night Swim to look forward to, on Monday, Aug. 12, again from 8 to 10 p.m., with all proceeds going to the pool. The community thoroughly enjoyed our last Night Swim and we look forward to hosting it again.

Our third and final session of lessons begins next week, July 29 and runs through Aug. 9. We still have some openings if you would like to sign your child(ren) up. Please call the pool at 794-9501. Our morning and evening aerobics classes have been in full swing, with the final date of those classes being Aug. 15.

Finally, our last day of swimming at SEFAC will be Sunday, Aug. 18 Our hours on Aug. 17 and 18 will be 1 to 5 p.m. This is due to the Corn Days Parade and needing time to get everything cleaned up, packed up, and closed up for the end of season, before school starts the next day.

As this pool season comes to an end for 2019 there are many people I would like to thank: Our vendors who were wonderful, the staff at the city office for all that they do behind the scenes for us at the pool, those who work in the parks department and do so much to make sure the pool is always swimmable, and the lifeguards who put in a lot of hours this summer. It takes a lot of “manpower” to run a facility like this and we are very fortunate to have people who are willing to step up and do the work. Many times I was reminded by others from surrounding communities how fortunate we are here in Sleepy Eye to have such a great facility, especially for our children!

Enjoy the last few weeks of summer and we look forward to serving you next year at the SEFAC!