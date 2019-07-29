Searchers are out again looking for a boy missing and presumed drowned after he went swimming in a river in southern Minnesota.

Searchers are out again looking for a boy missing and presumed drowned after he went swimming in a river in southern Minnesota.

Blue Earth County authorities say they were called Saturday evening about a missing boy at Rapidan County Park near Rapidan.

The sheriff's office says the 11-year-old was swimming in the Blue Earth River with other children when the current apparently pulled him into deeper water.

KEYC-TV reports Capt. Paul Barta with the sheriff's office says the search was postponed after sunset Saturday and resumed Sunday morning.

Rapidan County Park will be closed while the search continues. The name of the child was not released.