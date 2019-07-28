Jim Fischer of the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club presented a generous gift to Deb Joramo of the Sleepy Eye Area Historical Society.

Jim Fischer of the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club presented a generous gift to Deb Joramo of the Sleepy Eye Area Historical Society at the group’s Walking Taco & Kraut Dog Stand on July 11 — a donation of $700. Fischer said the Sportsmen’s Club was considering donations, from their successful Ice Fishing Contest, to various local causes and decided SEAHS was a good organization to support.