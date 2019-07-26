Parking lot being rebuilt with concrete surface.

The Sleepy Eye District 84 Board of Education finished up a routine agenda on July 17 by accepting a bid of $220,910 from S&J Construction and Masonry to resurface the parking lot across the street from the school with concrete.

Superintendent John Cselovszki said concrete is more expensive up front, but with a 30-year life is more economical than resurfacing it with asphalt, which requires more maintenance. Maintenance Manager Doug Domeier agreed and said the school has spent $10,000 to $13,000 each year for several years to patch the current surface. The contractor expected to get started right away and hopes to complete the project before school starts, weather permitting.

Cselovszki explained the money for the project comes from the school district’s long-term facilities maintenance fund.

In other business:

•Board member Casey Coulson reported that negotiations with the teachers are in process.

•The board approved hiring: Ashley Maher as high school science teacher for the 2019-20 school year at $56,500; Samantha Schmit as Elementary Title lead teacher/Elementary Curriculum Coordinator at $47,197.50 plus $4,000 Elementary Curriculum Coordinator stipend; Rosemary Molenaar as elementary 5/6 social studies teacher for the 2019-20 school year at $41,000; George Hirschboeck as three-act play technical director at $1,833.