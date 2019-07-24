I’m feeling a little more prepared and confident as we move into two of the biggest events of our summer — although Mother Nature has definitely kept me on my toes.

Welcome to the end of July, and the beginning of Sleepy Eye’s summer celebrations. I’m not gonna lie, I’m feeling a little more prepared and confident as we move into two of the biggest events of our summer — although Mother Nature has definitely kept me on my toes.

My support staff of Chamber Board members (past and present) has been invaluable, and I couldn’t do my job without their continued guidance, support, and trust in my decision making. So with that, here’s what we’ve got coming up:

Party in the Park kicks off this Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Allison Park. This is our community’s version of National Night-Out. Don’t worry about supper this night as many of our local organizations will have a variety of foods to fill your and your family’s belly. The Black Diamond Band will be our musical entertainment for the evening and we’re hoping for a night as enjoyable as they are. If your kiddo was stopped by the local police this summer for wearing their bike helmet, be sure to be at the park at 6:30, as that’s when they will be having the drawing for their Bike Give-A-Way. This is for ticketed riders from this past summer — no tickets will be given out on this night.

The weather looks to be 80ish and partly sunny, so come and spend the evening with your neighbors and local safety organizations. Eat some food, play some games, spray a fire hose, support over 30 local organizations, and listen to some tunes, all for the benefit of our community.

August sits ready to roll-in next week, and with it the 58th Annual Buttered Corn Days Celebration weekend, that we have been planning since January. Friday, Aug. 17, starting at 11 a.m. enjoy FREE buttered sweet corn and festivities until 7 p.m. that night. Don’t forget the Corn Eating Contest between reigning five-time champ, Del Monte and challenger, Haala Industries, starting at noon. This year some new items can be found at Allison Park: a climbing wall, larger commemorative beverage mugs, and because you asked, we’ve got t-shirts! Round out the night as we shift the party to First Avenue South with Heide and The Good Old Boys outside the Servicemen’s Club from 7 to 10 p.m. Pacify your nostalgic side with the feeling of the old street dances we used to hold. Be responsible, be safe, and have fun!

On Saturday, Aug. 18, enjoy an afternoon of ribs at the 3rd Annual BBQ Cook-off in Allison Park, from 1 to 4 p.m. Presale tickets for this event start at 11 a.m. and this year we’ve decided to give roasted sweet corn a try. Wrap up the weekend with our greatly treasured Grand Parade at 6 p.m. There’s still time to sign-up to be a participant in the parade if you’ve got the itch. Please check out: www.sleepyeyechamber.com for ALL entry forms and a complete list of events and happenings, as well as our Buttered Corn Days Facebook page. Invite friends and family to Sleepy Eye this August, to truly “Experience It All!”